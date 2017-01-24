Meryl Streep got her record 20th Academy Award nomination.

As is usual with the Academy Awards, there weren’t too many surprises in this morning’s list of nominations. “La La Land” led the pack with 14 nominations (a total helped by five nods in the music and sound categories alone) — tying it with “Titanic” and “All About Eve” for the highest total in Academy history. Also making a strong showing: “Moonlight” and “Arrival,” with eight each. (The latter has a local connection; it’s based on a short story by Bellevue writer Ted Chiang.) And, in the aftermath of last year’s #OscarsSoWhite, the 2017 slate was one of the most diverse in years, with seven of the 20 acting nominees nonwhite. None of this is particularly unexpected, but these nominations were …

— Mel Gibson, who’s been in Hollywood disgrace for a decade, appears to have been forgiven: He’s nominated for best director, for the military drama “Hacksaw Ridge.” The film received six nominations, including best picture.

— A few weeks ago, it seemed as if “Captain Fantastic” (which, unlike most Oscar contenders, opened back in the summer) had been forgotten. But a surprise SAG nomination put Viggo Mortensen back in the mix; he’s now received his second Oscar nomination (his first: for “Eastern Promises” in 2007).

— I wondered if this might be a year without a Meryl Streep nomination, considering the strength in the best actress category. But La Streep, who’s been in the news lately, pulled it out again, winning her record 20th nod for “Florence Foster Jenkins.”

— Nice to see a true original squeak in: “The Lobster” got a nod for original screenplay (as did the otherwise-unacknowledged “20th Century Women.”)

— In terms of absolute surprises: If you can hum the nominated song “The Empty Chair,” from “Jim: The James Foley Story,” you’re doing better than I am. (Then again, it is written by frequent nominees J. Ralph and Sting.)