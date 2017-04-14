“The Fate of the Furious,” “Alive and Kicking,” “Mission Control,” “Gifted,” “Cézanne et Moi,” “Colossal,” “Tommy’s Honour,” “Queen of the Desert” and “Spark” are being released in the Seattle area the week of April 14.

Nine movies open in Seattle-area theaters during the week of April 14. Here’s what our reviewers thought of eight of them.

★★★½ “Alive and Kicking” (not rated; for mature audiences): “Swing dancing is the pursuit of happiness,” says a sweetly earnest dancer early on in Susan Glatzer’s irresistible documentary. As you watch beaming duos twist themselves into happy pretzels of movement, it seems she’s not wrong; it’s impossible to watch this film without a tapping toe and a smile. Full review.

— Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★★½ “Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo” (not rated; suitable for general audiences): If “Hidden Figures” is the untold story of the U.S. space program, then “Mission Control” is the oft-told tale of how we got to the moon on July 20, 1969. Focusing on the men behind the effort and combining interviews with archival footage and animated re-creations of key events, David Fairhead has crafted a compelling and often genuinely exciting chronicle of the race to the moon. Full review.

— Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★★★ “The Fate of the Furious” (PG-13): Is there anything left to say about the “Fast and Furious” movies, of which the current installment is No. 8? Except that, at a point where most franchises have long ago dribbled their way to an incoherent ending, the “F&F” gang is still going strong? Here, as always, they drive really fast, say the word “family” a lot, save the world from evil through their aforementioned ability to drive really fast, and casually demonstrate impressive life skills. Full review.

— Moira Macdonald

★★★ “Gifted” (PG-13): From a distance, this film might not seem like much. It’s a combination of two kinds of movies — or rather two kinds of movie clichés — a custody-battle story and a tale about a child math genius. But in its details, in its characters and their relationships, in the unfolding of its story and even in the delicacy of its filming, “Gifted” rises above cynical expectation. It also signals a moment of redemption for Chris Evans. Full review.

— Mick LaSalle, San Francisco Chronicle

★★½ “Cézanne et Moi” (R): This study of the real-life long friendship between the post-Impressionist artist Paul Cézanne (Guillaume Gallienne) and the novelist Emile Zola (Guillaume Canet) sounds more fascinating than it actually is; essentially, it’s just under two hours of exquisitely art-directed conversation. Full review.

— Moira Macdonald

★★ “Colossal” (R): Spanish director Nacho Vigalondo’s English-language feature fuses a traditional rom-com plot — big-city girl (an excellent Anne Hathaway) returns to her hometown — with a far more monstrous genre: the Japanese kaiju film. Full review.

— Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

★★ “Tommy’s Honour” (PG): Director Jason Connery, Sean Connery’s son, sets out to tell the story of how golf became a sports phenomenon in the 20th century. Jack Lowden is exceptionally well-cast as the roguish hero, young Tom Morris, who surpasses his father on the links. Full review.

— John Hartl, Special to The Seattle Times

“Queen of the Desert” (PG-13): Werner Herzog tells the life story of Gertrude Bell (Nicole Kidman), the British adventurer, archaeologist and linguist who has been labeled the female Lawrence of Arabia. Full review. (The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.)

— Ben Kenigsberg, The New York Times

“Spark: A Space Tail” (PG): This animated film about a teenage monkey going up against an evil overlord includes the voices of Jace Norman, Jessica Biel, Alan C. Peterson, Susan Sarandon and Patrick Stewart. It did not screen in advance for review.