The movie offerings in Seattle-area theaters during the week of June 16 rev up with “Cars 3,” “Beatriz at Dinner” and more. Here’s what our reviewers thought of them.

★★★½ “Cars 3” (G): Solid storytelling, a longtime strength of the best Pixar pictures, elevates this third installment of the franchise into the pantheon with the studio’s finest. Full review.

★★★ “Beatriz at Dinner” (R): It will remind you of every uncomfortable dinner party you’ve ever attended, times one hundred. Beatriz (Salma Hayek), an immigrant from Mexico who’s a holistic healer, gets invited to join her wealthy client’s dinner party. Things begin awkwardly (the elegantly dressed white guests assume that she’s the help), and get worse from there. Full review.

— Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★½ “47 Meters Down” (PG-13): If you’re looking for frighteningly fun summer escapism, dive into this surprisingly effective thriller about two sisters (Mandy Moore, Claire Holt) who become trapped in a cage surrounded by sharks. Full review.

★★½ “Rough Night” (R): A group of girlfriends (Scarlett Johansson, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, Zoë Kravitz and Kate McKinnon) head to Miami for a bachelorette party that goes terribly wrong. The tale starts off a bit rocky but gets better and funnier as it goes. Full review.

— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

★★ “All Eyez on Me” (R): While it’s a delight to watch Demetrius Shipp Jr. channel rapper Tupac Shakur, ultimately, the imitation doesn’t come close to the real thing. Full review.

— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

★★ “The Book of Henry” (PG-13): This affecting tearjerker about a superintelligent suburban kid (Jaeden Lieberher) and his loving family (Naomi Watts, Jacob Tremblay) goes totally bonkers midway through when it morphs into a bizarre revenge scheme guided from beyond the grave. Full review.

— Soren Andersen

“Dean” (PG-13): If Demetri Martin’s take on grief is facile, the movie — about a father (Kevin Kline) and son (Martin) dealing with a death in the family — overall is a pleasant trip, and the title character’s doodles are a treat. Full review. The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.

— Neil Genzlinger, The New York Times

“Letters From Baghdad: The True Story of Gertrude Bell and Iraq” (not rated): This film, about Gertrude Bell and her role in drawing the modern borders of Iraq, is an experiment in documentary form that’s too conceptually labored for its own good. Full review. The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.

— Glenn Kenny, The New York Times

“The Wedding Plan” (PG; in Hebrew, with English subtitles): Noa Koler is excellent as a woman who gives herself three weeks to find a groom after her fiancé calls off their wedding. Full review. The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.