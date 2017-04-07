“Going in Style,” “The Assignment,” “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” “Your Name,” “As You Are,” “The Void,” “The Case for Christ” and “1 Mile to You” are being released in the Seattle area the week of April 7.

Eight movies open in Seattle-area theaters April 7. Here’s what our reviewers thought of five of them.

★★★ “Going in Style” (PG-13): Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin make up the irresistible trio at the center of Zach Braff’s intermittently jaunty comedy. It’s an agreeably generic mishmash of every old-guys-pull-one-last-heist movie you’ve ever seen, but the old-pro breeze the actors create here is something to be treasured. Full review.

— Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★ “The Assignment” (R): A male assassin (played by Michelle Rodriguez) is captured and surgically transformed into a woman by a vengeful doctor (Sigourney Weaver) in Walter Hill’s rage-filled thriller. Full review.

— Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★½ “Smurfs: The Lost Village” (PG): Despite some good intentions, this reboot — set entirely in the realm of Smurf Village, bad wizard Gargamel’s castle and a few other brightly colored detours — has the look of a film that was rushed and made on a tight budget. At best, it’s an adequate cinematic baby-sitter. Full review.

— Peter Hartlaub, San Francisco Chronicle

★½ “Your Name” (not rated; suitable for general audiences): Makoto Shinkai’s fourth anime feature — a box-office champion in its native Japan — is a love story trapped in a body-switching dramedy with a time-warp twist, all set against an unimaginable natural disaster that recalls the nation’s 2011 earthquake and tsunami. That’s a lot for a viewer to take in. Full review. (in subtitled and English-dubbed versions).

— Tom Keogh, Special to The Seattle Times

“As You Are” (not rated; for mature audiences): Set in an isolated, semirural small town close enough to Canada that a nearby service station has a “petrol” sign, “As You Are” — the title is derived from a Nirvana song — chronicles the vexed friendship of two teenage boys (Owen Campbell, Charlie Heaton) in the early 1990s. Full review. (The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.) SIFF Film Center, through Sunday, April 9. Screenwriter Madison Harrison and producers Brent Stiefel and Sean Patrick Burke will be in attendance for a Q&A after the 7 p.m. screening Friday, April 7.

— Glenn Kenny, The New York Times

Three more to note:

“The Void” (not rated; for mature audiences): Mysterious hooded figures trap a police officer (played by Aaron Poole), patients and staffers inside a hospital that is a gateway to evil in this ’80s horror throwback. Grand Illusion, through Thursday, April 13.

“The Case for Christ” (PG): An investigative journalist and self-proclaimed atheist (Mike Vogel) sets out to disprove the existence of God after his wife (Erika Christensen) becomes a Christian. Faye Dunaway and Robert Forster co-star.

“1 Mile to You” (not rated): The romantic sports drama follows a teen (Graham Rogers) who turns to running after a tragic accident. Billy Crudup plays his high-school track coach.