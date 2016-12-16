“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “La La Land,” “Jackie,” “Collateral Beauty,” “Things to Come,” “The Hollow Point” and “Solace” are being released in Seattle-area theaters starting Friday, Dec. 16. Here are bite-size reviews.

★★★★ “La La Land” (PG-13): Like a gift from the movie gods, here comes Damien Chazelle’s gorgeous valentine to cinema, splashed with primary colors and velvety L.A. sunsets and wistful close-ups of beautiful faces with cheekbones you could hang dreams on. And it’s that potentially most joyous of genres: a musical, in which speaking and walking are elevated into song and dance — their colors made deeper, their emotions brighter. That’s what “La La Land” does. It slips us in and out of a world more glorious than our own. Its story is a simple one: A struggling jazz pianist (Ryan Gosling, never handsomer) meets an aspiring actress (Emma Stone, never lovelier) in contemporary Los Angeles; they banter, they fall in love, they sing and dance. That not every note or dance step is perfect isn’t the point; it’s that the actors find perfection — and magic — in the moment.

— Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times movie critic

★★★½ “Jackie” (R): A sort of impressionist portrait of grief, “Jackie” tells a story whose ending — and beginning — we all know. A beautiful, young first lady (Natalie Portman), beside her husband, waves to a crowd from a motorcade — and, in a bloody instant, the world changes. Even those of us not old enough to have memories of that week in 1963 know the indelible images of it: the pink suit, the veiled widow, the so-very-young children in their short coats, the riderless horse, the quiet grief of the assembled crowds. Pablo Larrain’s film takes those terrible, familiar moments and mixes them with a scene less known: that of a shaken but holding-it-together widow, meeting with an invited journalist (Billy Crudup) soon after the tragedy to discuss her husband’s legacy. It’s a strange, disorienting movie; you feel, like Portman’s Jackie, like it might shatter if dropped. And yet “Jackie” is mesmerizing; a familiar story told from an entirely different angle.

— Moira Macdonald

★★★ “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (PG-13): Crafted as the immediate lead-in to “Episode IV — A New Hope,” this is the story of how plans for the Death Star found their way into the hands of the Rebel Alliance (thereby kicking off the adventures of Luke, Han Solo and Princess Leia). “Rogue One” could not be more different in tone than the chapter it precedes. Unlike “A New Hope,” with its bright colors and rollicking action sequences, “Rogue One” is bathed in shades of gray, a grim foreshadowing of a joltingly high level of loss among the story’s principal players. Felicity Jones stars as a fearless young rebel searching the galaxy for her long-vanished father (Mads Mikkelsen), a key designer of the super weapon. The action sequences, both on the ground and in space, are rousingly staged. But the losses incurred in those sequences are sobering. The stakes in the “Star Wars” rebellion are high indeed.

— Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★★★ “Things to Come” (not rated; for mature audiences): In this French slice-of-life saga, writer/director Mia Hansen-Love follows an aging philosophy teacher through a series of career bad news, personal dilemmas and family tensions. As played by the indispensable Gallic star Isabelle Huppert, Nathalie is a tough cookie. She has a deep reserve of poise and common sense that, combined with Huppert’s camera magnetism, make her impossible to write off. As life and society evolve around her, so does she. There’s no real catharsis here, but many witty, unexpected surprises with the bittersweet ingredients of real life.

— Colin Covert, (Minneapolis) Star Tribune

★★½ “The Hollow Point” (R): Patrick Wilson stars as a sheriff dragging his past to an Arizona border town, where smugglers run ammunition to a Mexican cartel. Within this uncertain world, director Gonzalo Lopéz-Gallego relishes such noir staples as fatalistic shadows, eruptive mayhem and terse, ironic dialogue. But he and his cinematographer, Jose David Montero, also carve out fresh visual territory. “The Hollow Point” might not reach the hallucinatory heights of a Joel and Ethan Coen thriller (“Blood Simple”), but there’s much to admire.

— Tom Keogh, Special to The Seattle Times

★½ “Collateral Beauty” (PG-13): You’d think Helen Mirren, Will Smith, Kate Winslet, Edward Norton, Naomie Harris and Keira Knightley would have better things to do than star in this movie — a tale of a grieving ad guy (Smith) who can’t get past the death of his young daughter two years ago. His supposed pals at work launch a plan to help him that just might qualify for Worst Idea Ever. “Collateral Beauty” is only about an hour and a half long; it feels, despite the good company, like a lifetime.

— Moira Macdonald

★ “Solace” (R): There are some fine actors on hand, notably Anthony Hopkins as a psychic doctor tracking down a serial killer, as well as Abbie Cornish, who plays a skeptical FBI psychological profiler forced to team up with him. But the film is ponderous, the performances mostly subdued. There are flashes of chemistry between Hopkins and Cornish, as well as Hopkins and a third-act Colin Farrell, but the sparks never catch fire. At the core, there’s ostensibly a muddled message about the burdens of seeing the future and what to do with that information. But that kernel is lost in an overly convoluted tale.

— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service