“Passengers,” “Fences,” “Lion,” “Sing,” “Assassin’s Creed,” “Elle,” “Why Him?” open in the Seattle area the week of Dec. 23.

If seeing a movie on Christmas Day is part of your family’s tradition, you’re in luck this year. There’s something for everyone’s taste and mood. Read the full reviews by clicking on the movie’s title:

★★★★ Fences (PG-13, opens Dec. 25): Watching this brilliantly performed adaptation of August Wilson’s acclaimed play, directed by Denzel Washington, is like getting whirled in a heady cyclone of words made poetry. A splendid ensemble cast, headed by Washington and Viola Davis, gives electric performances; creating a 1957 Pittsburgh family’s hopes, dreams and tragedy before our eyes. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times movie critic

★★ “Passengers” (PG-13): The first third of this space adventure, in which Chris Pratt plays a passenger awakened too early from a hibernation pod to find himself totally alone on a spaceship, is very promising; the rest of it, despite the considerable charms of Pratt and co-star Jennifer Lawrence, is a very strange journey indeed. At times both sentimental and weirdly off-putting, “Passengers” will leave you with a well-scratched head and the question “Um, what?” Here’s hoping the two of them get paired again in a better vehicle. — Moira Macdonald

★★★½ “Lion (PG-13, opens Dec. 25): Garth Davis’ vivid drama — based on a stranger-than-fiction true story — follows a young boy from rural India, accidentally separated from his family at the age of 5. Sunny Pawar and Dev Patel play the character at different ages; we watch, moved and captivated, as he is lost and found. — Moira Macdonald

★★★ “Sing” (PG): Cute, colorful and faintly generic, “Sing” aims to please both kids and parents, and mostly succeeds. The animated tale of a singing contest (a sort of “American Idol” performed by animals), it’s overlong but charming, filled with cover songs and funny throwaway moments. Reese Witherspoon and Matthew McConaughey are among the movie-star voices. — Moira Macdonald

★★ “Elle” (R): Paul Verhoeven’s lurid, violent rape drama, despite a remarkable central performance by Isabelle Huppert, is both overwrought and strangely remote; you might find yourself wishing to look away. — Moira Macdonald

★★ “Assassin’s Creed” (PG-13): You say you’re an action movie fan? “Assassin’s Creed,” based on the popular video game, will give you so much action you’ll stagger from the theater bug-eyed and bowled over. Oh, and mightily confused. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★ “Why Him?”(R): A comedy in which the centerpiece scene finds the cast, including Bryan Cranston, submerged in a tsunami of moose urine. Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Comic creativity at its finest, I tell ya. What say we tiptoe quietly away and pretend this movie never happened? — Soren Andersen