Here’s what’s happening on the movie scene in Seattle during the week of Aug. 25.

Seven new movies and one big 3D re-release will be showing in the Seattle area this week. Here are snapshots of what our movie reviewers thought of some of them — and what the man behind the “chrome guy” in “Terminator 2” had to say.

“Terminator 2: Judgment Day 3D” (R): Visual-effects Oscar winner Dennis Muren — who created the picture’s other Terminator, the T-1000 — reflects on the 1991 James Cameron/Arnold Schwarzenegger blockbuster, which has been refurbished with a 3D conversion and a computer-assisted brightening and sharpening of its imagery. “The goal was not to make the best computer character ever made,” Muren said. “The goal was to make you say to yourself, ‘Is Arnold Schwarzenegger going to survive this?’ Full interview.

— Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★★★ “Ingrid Goes West” (R): The dark comedy — a sort of Instagram-age variant on “Single White Female” — doesn’t have much to say, but it has some fun saying it. Ingrid (an intense Aubrey Plaza), a troubled young woman with a history of social-media stalking, moves to Los Angeles to follow Taylor (Elizabeth Olsen), whose perfectly curated life seems to be a model for all that Ingrid’s lacks. Things, I need not say, do not go well. Full review.

— Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★★ “Patti Cake$” (R): Newcomer Danielle Macdonald is terrific as a New Jersey 23-year-old who wants to be a rapper. The film is formulaic but hard to resist because of Macdonald’s pluck. Full review.

★★½ "Good Time" (R): This odd crime drama, involving two brothers who plan to rob a bank, doesn't quite live up to its central performance by Robert Pattinson. Full review.

— Moira Macdonald

★½ “The Only Living Boy in New York” (R): Callum Turner plays a disaffected youth who thinks he’s entitled to any woman he wants. So when Kiersey Clemons’ Mimi rejects him, he embarks on a quest to make her want him back. There are fleeting moments of inspiration, but you’ve seen this type of film before — done better. Full review.

Also opening

★★ “Leap!” (PG): “The Canada-produced film has an appealing core,” says Peter Hartlaub of the San Francisco Chronicle — “a sort of animated ballet version of ‘The Karate Kid,’ with a student (voiced by Elle Fanning) and teacher (Carly Rae Jepsen) who are easy to like. But every other part of the movie seems to be working in concert to sabotage the effort.” Several theaters.

“68 Kill” (not rated): Matthew Gray Gubler stars as a man whose batty girlfriend (AnnaLynne McCord) plans to rob her sugar daddy of the cash in his safe. Ken Jaworowski of The New York Times calls the movie “nuttier than a bakery full of fruitcakes and sleazier than a cheap strip club.” Varsity.

“Lemon” (not rated): Brett Gelman plays a dud — an actor whose life begins to unravel after his girlfriend leaves him. The dark comedy’s cast includes Brett Gelman, Judy Greer, Michael Cera and Nia Long. Grand Illusion.