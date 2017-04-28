Here’s what’s happening on the movie scene in Seattle during the week of April 28.

Seven movies open in Seattle-area theaters during the week of April 28, but only two of them screened in advance for review. Here’s what our reviewers thought of them.

★★★½ “Voice from the Stone” (R): All the elements of a classic haunted-house story are present and accounted for this impressive first feature from director Eric Howell. Exquisite visuals and a delicately shaded performance by Emilia Clarke, as a nurse trying to unlock the emotions of a pathologically withdrawn boy living in an isolated castle in Tuscany, are the picture’s great strengths. It’s playing at the Varsity. Full review.

★★★ “Sleight” (R): Filmmakers J.D. Dillard and Alex Theurer have created an unlikely superhero origin story, which focuses on a young street magician (Jacob Latimore, in a star-making performance) struggling to make ends meet in a tough world that hasn’t been fair to him. Several theaters. Full review.

Also opening

“The Circle” (PG-13), based on a novel by Dave Eggers, involves the founder of a powerful tech company (Tom Hanks) who encourages an ambitious young employee (Emma Watson) to take part in an experiment that pushes the boundaries of personal privacy. Several theaters.

“How to Be a Latin Lover” (PG-13) is a comedy about a man (Eugenio Derbez) who, after being dumped by his rich 80-year-old wife, moves in with his estranged sister (Salma Hayek) and hatches a scheme to seduce a widowed billionaire (Raquel Welch) so he can return to living the high life. Several theaters.

In “The Rupture” (not rated; for mature audiences), Noomi Rapace plays a single mother who is kidnapped by a mysterious organization and held in a sinister facility, where she becomes the subject of an underground experiment. Gateway in Federal Way.

“Below Her Mouth” (not rated; for mature audiences) is about an unexpected affair between two women (Erika Linder and Natalie Krill). Varsity.

“The Transfiguration” (not rated; for mature audiences) is a dark, violent tale of a teen fascinated by vampire lore. Grand Illusion.

Other events

For one night only, “Citizen Twain,” in which Val Kilmer transforms into Mark Twain, comes to the SIFF Cinema Uptown. Kilmer will introduce the screening of his one-man play and conduct a Q&A after the 7:30 p.m. show on Thursday, May 4. Tickets are $39 general admission (discounted for SIFF members) and $125 VIP (includes a meet-and-greet with Kilmer) at valkilmer.com.

The Anime Movie Festival is underway at Cinerama through May 3 — some of the screenings are already sold out. The inaugural series celebrates the art of anime filmmaking and includes 23 examples of the genre, including Hayao Miyazaki’s “Kiki’s Delivery Service” (May 3) and the Oscar-nominated “The Red Turtle (April 29). Most movies will be shown in Japanese with English subtitles. Tickets are $16. For more information or to buy tickets, see cinerama.com.