“20th Century Women,” “The Founder,” “Split,” “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone,” “Bakery in Brooklyn” and xXx: Return of Xander Cage” are being released in the Seattle area the week of Jan. 20.

Six movies open in Seattle-area theaters this week. Here are capsules of what our movie reviewers thought of them. For full reviews, click on the titles:

★★★½ “20th Century Women” (R): The drama of Mike Mills’ film takes place in Annette Bening’s masterful pauses as she plays Dorothea, a 55-year-old woman in 1979 Santa Barbara. Born in 1924, Dorothea gave birth to her only child at age 40. Now divorced, she lives with 15-year-old son Jamie (Lucas Jade Zumann) in a rambling old house with a makeshift family: a 20-something photographer (Greta Gerwig) recovering from cancer treatment, an agreeable handyman (Billy Crudup) and a 17-year-old neighbor (Elle Fanning) who finds a haven in Dorothea’s home — and with whom Jamie is hopelessly in love. An uneventful yet irresistibly honest story unfolds in a meticulously re-created time and place. Though all of the performances are compelling, Bening gives a master class in film acting.

— Moira Macdonald

★★½ “The Founder” (PG-13): Watching this biopic, about fast-food magnate Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton), leaves you vaguely unsettled; you wonder, as you might after a McDonald’s-burger dinner, if there shouldn’t have been a little bit more. Set in the 1950s and filmed in Norman Rockwell-esque dappled light, it’s a curious mixture of business-hero portrait and man-who-lost-his-soul cautionary tale, and you’re never quite sure exactly what this movie thinks of Kroc, who’s portrayed by Keaton as a slick fellow with big ideas and a chilly way of screwing over those who eventually get in his way. Nonetheless, the details of the story are often fascinating and the cast finds plenty of moments to shine.

— Moira Macdonald

★★ “Split” (PG-13): M. Night Shyamalan’s latest film is a run-of-the-mill horror flick. A weird guy (James McAvoy) kidnaps three teenage girls from a mall parking lot — and the girls quickly learn that he has multiple personalities, not all of whom wish them harm. You can see why McAvoy was drawn to the role — it’s as if he’s playing every character in a very populated if not particularly well-scripted play — and he demonstrates a shellacked creepiness that’s effective. But Shyamalan can’t find much else that’s new or appealing in this overlong girls-in-peril exercise.

— Moira Macdonald

★★ “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone” (PG): Here are three descriptors for a movie that you thought you’d never see placed together: “faith-based,” “comedy” and “produced by WWE Studios.” Somehow, “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone” fits all three. It’s the story of a washed-up, hard-partying former child star, Gavin Stone (Brett Dalton), who finds redemption at a church in his small hometown. The WWE connection comes in the presence of Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, aka The Heartbreak Kid, who turns in a supporting performance as a churchgoing tough-guy. As for the comic element: It’s much lighter than most faith-based films, and it isn’t afraid to poke some fun at cultural stereotypes, including its own.

— Katie Walsh

★½ “Bakery in Brooklyn” (not rated; for mature audiences): Cute and daffy enough to make your molars ache, this romantic comedy — about two cousins (Aimee Teegarden and Krysta Rodriguez) trying to make a go of it at a Brooklyn bakery that’s deeply in debt — lacks conviction. You never feel connected to the couples who are clearly supposed to be infatuated. It’s left to the actors to pull off the illusion, and they fail almost immediately.

— John Hartl

★ “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” (PG-13): This movie is all about excess. As in: excess of crazed stunts (watch Vin Diesel plummet from a plane without a parachute, and live) and automatic weaponry and massive explosions and tattoos. Diesel’s character leads an extreme sports/secret agent/multinational kick-butt commando squad. They are hunting for a super-duper high-tech gizmo with the power to crash satellites into select targets. A mirror-image squad of extreme-sports evildoers led by Donnie Yen battle Diesel’s people until alliances shift and everyone winds up shooting it out. It all makes less than no sense.

— Soren Andersen