Here’s what’s happening on the movie scene in Seattle during the week of May 19.

★★★ “Alien: Covenant” (R): Ridley Scott’s latest is a direct sequel of his 2012 sci-fi epic “Prometheus,” set 10 years after the events of that picture. But it’s the first cousin of the movie that started it all, his 1979 masterwork “Alien.” Same haunted-house feel. Same basic plot of a massive spaceship lured to an uncharted planet. Same sort of doughty heroine. It’s all “Alien Classic,” only with more victims. More aliens. More blood. Full review.

★★★ “Fight for Space” (not rated; suitable for general audiences): This equally electrifying and agonizing documentary reminds us that the realization of President Kennedy’s plans for early space travel is now a distant memory, and our government has not since found the will or means to build upon it. Full review.

— Tom Keogh, Special to The Seattle Times

★★★ “The Lovers” (R): It’s Debra Winger who really brings the color to this movie, playing a long-married woman juggling a husband (Tracy Letts) and a lover (Aidan Gillen) and wondering how to tell her son (Tyler Ross) that his parents are splitting up. She creates a woman filled with disappointment and passion and wit, taking a small-scale comedy of manners to a darker, richer place. Full review.

— Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★ “Everything, Everything” (PG-13): Based on a popular young-adult novel, “Everything, Everything” tells what happens when an ill 18-year-old girl in a bubble (Amandla Stenberg) meets the literal Boy Next Door (Nick Robinson). Full review.

— Moira Macdonald

★ “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul” (PG): The fourth film in the franchise is about a family vacation gone wrong. It could have just been subtitled “Road Trip,” but it turns out “The Long Haul” is an ironically apt descriptor. One hesitates to refer to it as a “comedy,” as the jokes are few and far between. Full review.

— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story” (not rated): Harold and Lillian Michelson’s names may not sound familiar, but you’ve most likely seen their work in “West Side Story,” “Rosemary’s Baby” and “The Birds,” among many other films. Harold, the storyboard-artist husband, and Lillian, the film-researcher wife, were a prolific team whose careers are being profiled in Daniel Raim’s documentary. The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews. Full review.