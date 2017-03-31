“Frantz,” “The Zookeeper’s Wife,” “Ghost in the Shell,” “Raw,” “For Here or To Go?” and “The Boss Baby” are being released in the Seattle area the week of March 31.

Six movies open in Seattle-area theaters March 31. Here’s what our reviewers thought of them.

★★★½ “Frantz” (PG-13; in German and French with subtitles): François Ozon’s “Frantz” is an old-fashioned movie, in the very best of ways. Shot in eloquent black-and-white (bleeding into soft color in just a few scenes) and set mostly in a small German town in 1919, it’s a simple, moving story about love, loss, and storytelling itself. Anna (Paula Beer) is a young woman quietly grieving for her fiancé Frantz. One day, she sees a stranger (Pierre Niney) mourning at Frantz’s graveside: a Frenchman whose connection to Frantz is gradually and carefully revealed. And I won’t reveal it here (except to say that it wasn’t quite what I was expecting). Full review.

★★★ “The Zookeeper’s Wife” (PG-13): Antonina Zabinska (Jessica Chastain), whose husband, Jan (Johan Heldenbergh), runs the Warsaw Zoo, adores animals: “You look into their eyes, and you know exactly what’s in their hearts.” The early scenes of Niki Caro’s “The Zookeeper’s Wife” seem to be setting us up for an exceptionally pretty female version of “Dr. Dolittle” — but this drama, which ominously begins in 1939 Warsaw, has something quite different in store. Antonina and Jan were real-life heroes who sheltered more than 300 Polish Jews during the war. Full review.

— Moira Macdonald

★★ “Ghost in the Shell” (PG-13): It’s somehow only fitting that with Scarlett Johansson in the lead role, this live-action adaptation of the immensely popular Japanese sci-fi manga/anime franchise leaves you with the feeling that something has been lost in translation. Full review.

— Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★★★ “Raw” (R; in French with subtitles): A coming-of-age tale like you’ve never seen, Julia Ducournau’s “Raw” left me intrigued, mildly nauseated and extremely curious about what passes for recreation at French veterinary schools. Justine (Garance Marillier), a wide-eyed young woman still in her teens, is dropped off at vet college by her parents in the film’s opening scenes. Soon, in a hazing ritual, Justine is pressured to eat a raw rabbit kidney — and there the transformation begins, of Justine and of this movie. Full review.

— Moira Macdonald

★★ “For Here or To Go?” (not rated; for mature audiences): This mellow if monotonous tale reminds us that for some foreign workers, the H-1B nonimmigrant visa is a path into the American dream, albeit a short-term one with no easy answers about what comes next. The film’s large cast of Indian and Indian-American actors brings a knowing, sardonic authenticity to the story of one Silicon Valley veteran (Ali Fazal) for whom time is running out as an H-1B guest. Full review.

— Tom Keogh, Special to The Seattle Times

★ “The Boss Baby” (PG): A baby. In a business suit. Wearing a wristwatch. And a smirk. He’s the boss baby (voiced by Alec Baldwin). He’s driving his poor parents to exhaustion. He’s driving his 7½-year-old brother to distraction. The tiny menace is absconding with the parents’ affections, informing his older sibling “there’s only so much love to go around,” and he, the little squirt, intends to corner the market. Not nice! That goes double for “The Boss Baby.” Full review.