“The Salesman,” “Logan,” “Kedi,” “Before I Fall,” “The Shack” and “Table 19“ are being released in the Seattle area the week of March 3.

Six movies come to Seattle-area theaters on March 3. Here’s what our reviewers thought of them.

★★★★ “The Salesman” (PG-13, in Farsi with English subtitles): Writer/director Asghar Farhadi won an Oscar for this quiet, yet overwhelmingly intense drama starring Shahab Hosseini and Taraneh Alidoosti as a married couple in a production of “Death of a Salesman” in Tehran. As always in Farhadi’s remarkably sophisticated work, there’s much more to be understood. He introduces us to thoroughly defined characters who are not always truthful about their motivations. Like salesmen, they put the best side forward and conceal the flaws. Full review.

★★★ “Logan” (R): Hugh Jackman, as Logan/Wolverine, and Patrick Stewart, as Professor X, give perhaps the most heartfelt performances that they’re ever brought to an “X-Men” movie — their last before hanging up the adamantium claws and the psionic powers that have been their characters’ defining features since the franchise was launched back in 2000. Though the tone of this movie is pervasively downbeat, they’re both going out on a very high note. Full review.

— Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★★½ “Kedi” (not rated; suitable for general audiences): The title of Ceyda Torun’s debut documentary refers to the cats of Istanbul. And they’re ready for their close-ups, even if much of Torun’s movie seems slapdash. Full review.

— John Hartl, Special to The Seattle Times

★★ “Before I Fall” (PG-13): This sort of emo teen variant on “Groundhog Day” has at its center a sweet-faced high-school girl named Sam (Zoey Deutch), who’s kind of mean. Sam hangs with her friends, who are also quite mean, and they giggle in the cafeteria and get drunk at parties and, in the early minutes of the film, die in a car crash. But no, we’re not going to pack up our popcorn just yet: The story rewinds, and the day starts over again. Unfortunately, this was all much more fun when done by Bill Murray and a rogue rodent. Full review.

— Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★ “The Shack” (PG-13): A folksy Octavia Spencer, serving up homemade baked goods as Papa/God, is the vision of the divine in Stuart Hazeldine’s nondenominational, magical realist, faith-based drama. But it’s a dark and windy road to get to that beatific image, delving into the personal history of a wayward soul (Sam Worthington) who’s been dealt a few bad cards in life. Full review.

— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

★★ “Table 19” (PG-13): This wedding-themed romantic comedy comes in cool wrapping. It has a solid comedic cast (Anna Kendrick, Lisa Kudrow, Craig Robinson, June Squibb, Tony Revolori); a director (Jeffrey Blitz) known for the acclaimed spelling-bee doc “Spellbound” and episodes of “The Office”; and it’s written by indie kings Jay and Mark Duplass. Still, while it’s never less than pleasant, “Table 19” is disappointing and forgettable. Full review.