Here’s what’s happening on the movie scene this week in Seattle.

Six movies land in Seattle-area theaters during the week of June 30. One of them — “The House,” an R-rated comedy starring Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler as a couple who start an illegal casino in their basement — did not screen in advance for review. Here’s what our reviewers thought of the others.

★★★½ “Baby Driver” (R): This is just what you want a summer heist movie to be. The music-drench film stars Ansel Elgort as Atlanta’s best getaway driver and Kevin Spacey as the crime boss who won’t let him go. Full review.

★★★ “Band Aid” (not rated; for mature audiences): Zoe Lister-Jones and Adam Pally portray a married couple worth rooting for as they turn their biggest fights into catchy pop songs. Fred Armisen co-stars as their drummer and weird neighbor. Full review.

—

★★★ “The Beguiled” (R): In Sofia Coppola’s latest drama, a wounded Union soldier (Colin Farrell) intrudes on the quiet of a boarding school for young Southern ladies in 1864 Virginia. They are all, in different ways, beguiled by this unwanted guest; and something in the film’s sultry quiet tells us that this can’t possibly end well. Nicole Kidman. Elle Fanning and Kirsten Dunst co-star. Full review.

— Moira Macdonald

★★★ “I, Daniel Blake” (R): This finely crafted movie examines two cases of unemployment benefits for the vulnerable going cruelly wrong. David Johns and Hayley Squires give impressive performances. Full review.

— Michael Upchurch, Special to The Seattle Times

★★½ “Despicable Me 3” (PG): It’s a standard kiddie cartoon: noisy, colorful and forgettable. But it does have the Minions to bring the funny. Full review.