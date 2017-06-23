Here’s what’s happening on the movie scene this week in Seattle.

Six movies land in Seattle-area theaters during the week of June 23. Here’s what our reviewers thought of them.

★½ “Transformers: The Last Knight” (PG-13): Imagine being flung into a giant clothes dryer. Only instead of clothes, it’s loaded with giant fighting robots. Klank, klank, klank. Or rather: KLANK!KLANK!KLANK! Punishingly overwrought in every aspect, the fifth installment of the “Transformers” franchise is a KLANK! KLANK! KLUNKER. Full review.

— Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

★★★½ “After the Storm” (not rated; in Japanese, with English subtitles): In Hirokazu Kore-eda’s newest film, a family split apart becomes, ever so briefly, fitted together again. Like all of his movies (“Nobody Knows,” “Like Father, Like Son,” “Our Little Sister”), “After the Storm” ends with a jolt; not in the filmmaking, but in the way you realize that you were completely lost in the lives of these people. Full review.

— Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★★ “The Exception” (R): British theater director David Leveaux’s World War II thriller, starring Christopher Plummer, is a moving portrait of individuals recalibrating their allegiances under the maw of the Third Reich. Full review.

— Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

★★★ “The Hero” (R): The supporting characters aren’t much to lean on, but Sam Elliott, playing a veteran actor whose life has made some unexpected turns, takes “The Hero” in his hands and makes something quietly moving from it. Full review.

— Moira Macdonald

★★ “The Bad Batch” (R): Filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour invites viewers to draw their own conclusions about this tale set in a barren wasteland populated by society’s rejects. The cast includes Suki Waterhouse, Jason Momoa, Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves. Full review.

★★ “Ripped” (not rated; for mature audiences): This year’s entry in the weed genre is lightly amusing in a Cheech and Chong way, though its central fantasy concept sputters to near-irrelevancy. Russell Peters and Faizon Love star. Full review.