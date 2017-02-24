“A United Kingdom,” “Get Out,” “Bitter Harvest,” “The Girl with All the Gifts,” “Rock Dog” and “Dark Night are being released in the Seattle area the week of Feb. 24.

Six movies come to Seattle-area theaters on Feb. 24. Here’s what our reviewers thought of them.

★★★½ “A United Kingdom” (PG-13): It’s 1947 London, and a couple walks, late at night, under the lamplights on a sidewalk shrouded in feather-soft fog. Their faces glow with love as the music swells; they are, in their elegant ’40s garb, the very picture of period romance. Sounds like a movie you’ve seen before? Look again. “A United Kingdom” is the fresh and fascinating tale of a pair of unlikely real-life lovers: Ruth Williams (Rosamund Pike), an office clerk living in postwar London, and Seretse Khama (David Oyelowo), a visiting student who just happens to be the prince of Bechuanaland. Full review.

— Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic Most Read Stories Cheating hubby needs to reset attitude toward ‘affair baby’ | Dear Carolyn

Seattle home too toxic to enter sparked a bidding frenzy — now we know why VIEW

VIEW Washington state will resist federal crackdown on legal weed, AG Ferguson says

T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts

It’s been a wet (and cold) winter in Seattle — but other West Coast cities have had it worse VIEW Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

★★★ “Get Out” (R): Jordan Peele’s smart, slick directorial debut — about an affable young black photographer (Daniel Kaluuya) visiting the remote family home of his white girlfriend (Allison Williams) — will scare you, make you laugh and perhaps make you uncomfortable. It’s supposed to. Full review.

— Moira Macdonald

★½ “Bitter Harvest” (R): This film (with its largely British cast juggling various accents) proves a cheesy tale of separated lovers and one Ukrainian village’s hardships under the Soviet Union’s Josef Stalin. Full review.

— Tom Keogh, Special to The Seattle Times

★★★ “The Girl with All the Gifts” (R): It’s in the tradition of “28 Days Later” — British setting, high-speed zombies — only some of the zombies can think. Some of the zombies can talk. Some of the zombies are kids. One kid in particular (Sennia Nanua, a real find) is bright, inquisitive, personable. But as far as the not-undead people in the picture are concerned, she’s demon spawn. Full review.

— Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★★ “Rock Dog” (PG): The animated feature, about a young mastiff (voiced by Luke Wilson) who discovers rock music, mixes Tibetan culture with contemporary Brit-rock and adds a splash of mob movies for kicks. While this blend of “Zootopia” and “Sing!” with hints of “Kung Fu Panda” seems like a great idea, the result is a strange combination. Full review.

— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“Dark Night” (not rated): This movie — inspired by the fatal shootings at an Aurora, Colo., showing of the film “The Dark Knight Rises” — takes place in Florida and follows a small group of characters who converge in another movie theater, at which another shooting occurs. The wordplay of the title is sufficiently egregious that a potential viewer is apt to think, “Well, if it got a distributor, it has to be better than that.” It is not. (The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews). Full review.