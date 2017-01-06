“Hidden Figures,” “Silence,” “A Monster Calls,” “Railroad Tigers” and “Mifune: The Last Samurai” are being released in the Seattle area the week of Jan. 6.

This week brings five movies into the spotlight. Here are capsules of what our movie reviewers thought of them. For full reviews, click on the titles:

★★★½ “Hidden Figures” (PG): A crowd-pleaser of the very best kind, Theodore Melfi’s film — based on a book by Margot Lee Shetterly — introduces us to some heroes whose names we should already know: Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) and Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer), three African-American women who grew up in the segregated American South and began working at NACA (National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics), the precursor to NASA, in the 1940s and ’50s. All mathematically gifted, they faced overwhelming barriers to success due to their race and gender — but all went on to have pioneering and inspiring careers at NASA, where each was instrumental in the early space program. By the end of “Hidden Figures,” you’ll want to cheer them.

— Moira Macdonald

★★★½ “Silence” (R): The silence, in Martin Scorsese’s latest and most heartfelt work, is deep and profound. It’s the silence a man of the cloth (Andrew Garfield) hears as he tries to divine why God seems indifferent to the sufferings of Christians being mercilessly persecuted in 17th-century Japan. Based on a best-selling 1966 novel by acclaimed Japanese writer Shusaku Endo, “Silence” chronicles a crisis of faith. It’s a natural subject for the deeply religious Scorsese, a kind of companion piece to his “Last Temptation of Christ” and one he’s been trying to get off the ground for close to 30 years.

— Soren Andersen

★★★ “A Monster Calls” (PG-13): J.A. Bayona’s wistful fantasy, adapted by Patrick Ness from his award-winning children’s novel, centers on a 12-year-old boy (Lewis MacDougall) whose life seems choked in grief. His beloved mother (Felicity Jones) is dying; his grandmother (Sigourney Weaver) is cold and distant; his father (Toby Kebbell) lives far away; and, at school, he’s mercilessly bullied. He takes refuge in drawing, and in the monster (voiced by Liam Neeson) who visits him late at night, offering stories. You watch the film wondering a bit about who its audience might be; though its tone of gentle sadness seems aimed at children (as was the book), it’s perhaps too frightening for young ones. But older audiences braced for tragedy may be drawn to its imaginative visuals — the stories told by the monster are rendered in delicate, painterly animation — and to the achingly vulnerable, growing-up-too-fast boy at its center.

— Moira Macdonald

★★★ “Railroad Tigers” (not rated; for mature audiences): Jackie Chan, in classic form, returns for more action-comedy mayhem as the leader of a ragtag group of freedom fighters determined to blow up a bridge in 1941 occupied China. With imaginative action and dazzling stunt work, the film appears to put Chan and a game cast, including his grown son, Jaycee Chan, in real peril as they fight enemy troops on board a speeding locomotive.

— Tom Keogh

“Mifune: The Last Samurai” (not rated): This brisk, energetic documentary, narrated by Keanu Reeves, is a celebration of the originality and influence of the Japanese star Toshiro Mifune (1920-1997), shown as a rare actor capable of the subtlest stoicism and the wildest bravado. It also traces the history of the chanbara (sword fighting) genre, providing an opportunity to sample clips from seldom-seen or partially lost silent films. (The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.)

—