“Julieta,” “Gold,” “A Dog’s Purpose,” “All Governments Lie: Truth, Deception and the Spirit of I.F. Stone” and “They Call Us Monsters” are being released in the Seattle area the week of Jan. 27.

Five movies come to Seattle-area theaters this week. Here are capsules of what our movie reviewers thought of them:

★★★½ “Julieta” (R, subtitled): The 20th feature from the great Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar is a tale of a mother and daughter, whom we first meet in a photograph torn into tiny pieces. In the early scenes, middle-aged Julieta (Emma Suárez) has a chance encounter with a friend of Julieta’s daughter, Antía, and everything changes. Where is Antía? Why is Julieta so desperate for news of her? The stage is set, the flashbacks roll in, and the story — delicately placed somewhere between melodrama, drama and loving homage (the latter to Hitchcock, whose influence is strong in a moody night-train sequence and a Mrs. Danvers-like character) — begins. Full review.

★★★ “All Governments Lie: Truth, Deception and the Spirit of I.F. Stone” (not rated; suitable for general audiences): The underground journalist, who died in1989, left a rich legacy that is celebrated in this timely new documentary. His fans later won Oscars for their work on such films as “All the President’s Men,” “The Fog of War,” “Bowling for Columbine” and “Citizenfour.” Michael Moore and Carl Bernstein provide especially lively commentary for the documentary, and the younger generation, including Jeremy Scahill and Matt Taibbi, is well-represented. Full review.

— John Hartl

★★ “Gold” (R): This is one of those movies that sounds like much more fun than it actually is. Matthew McConaughey, tricked out with a bowling-ball belly and a balding pate, plays a down-on-his-luck entrepreneur in late-’80s America who decides to follow a dream: a gold mine in a far-off jungle that’ll surely make him rich beyond his wildest dreams. And off we go, on a rags-to-riches-to-rags-to-riches-to … well, I was ready to get off the “Gold” roller coaster long before it was over. Full review.

— Moira Macdonald

★★ “A Dog’s Purpose” (PG): There is a late-breaking scandal harshing the buzz around this sappy, family-friendly animal flick — which follows the lives of a reincarnated pup voiced by Josh Gad — involving a troubling TMZ video of a reluctant dog, an aggressive trainer and a dangerous water stunt. This does threaten the possible success of the film, but the fact remains that with or without a scandal, what was there in the first place has all the emotional resonance of a dog-themed coffee-table book. Adorable, but ultimately forgettable. Full review.

— Katie Walsh

“They Call Us Monsters” (not rated): This documentary, directed by Ben Lear (Norman Lear’s son), concerns juveniles in California, accused of violent crimes, who are facing trial as adults with the prospect of spending the rest of their lives in prison. But the movie benefits from an added layer: a teacher and three inmates write a screenplay for a film inspired by the teenagers’ lives. The process seems to make the young men especially introspective. We see excerpts from the result. (The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.) Full review.