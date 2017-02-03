“I Am Not Your Negro,” “Midsummer in Newtown,” “Emily,” “The Comedian” and “The Space Between Us” are being released in the Seattle area the week of Feb. 3.

Five movies come to Seattle-area theaters this week. Here are capsules of what our movie reviewers thought of them:

★★★★ “I Am Not Your Negro” (PG-13): A journey, wrote author James Baldwin, is called that “because you cannot know what you will discover on the journey, what you will do with what you find, or what you find will do to you.” Raoul Peck’s searing, poetic documentary, based on Baldwin’s writings, is itself a journey of discovery; a path of words and images, taking us into the lives of four African-American men and into the heart of the civil-rights movement. Full review.

— Moira Macdonald Most Read Stories Bremerton councilwoman arrested at D.C. hearing for Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions

Veterans at Starbucks respond to call for boycott over hiring refugees

Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast

Port of Seattle CEO resigns after being placed on unexplained paid leave

Norwegian Air CEO pledges rock-bottom trans-Atlantic fares with his growing Boeing fleet Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

★★★½ “Midsummer in Newtown” (not rated; for general audiences): This haunting and lovely documentary is about something very simple: a group of kids, with the help of some talented adults, putting on a play. But it’s not just any play — Shakespeare’s gossamer masterpiece “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” turned into a kid-friendly musical with the addition of original songs — and these aren’t just any kids. They are the children of Newtown, Conn.; many from Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a young gunman killed 26 people, including 20 first-graders. It’s one of the most emotionally-charged documentaries you’ll ever see, but it’s also beautifully uplifting; a quiet, gentle demonstration of how art can help souls heal. Full review.

— Moira Macdonald

★★★ “Emily” (not rated; for mature audiences): In this insightful and quietly unnerving first feature by Northwest filmmaker Ryan Graves, shot in Portland with local actors, an outwardly harmonious couple disintegrates when the husband reveals he hasn’t been honest with himself or his wife. It’s a penetrating look at a disintegrating marriage and the forces behind it. Full review.

— Tom Keogh

★½ “The Comedian” (R): Every scene in this film, which stars Robert De Niro as the washed-up title character, is dragged out — kicking and screaming — far longer than it needs to be. It’s fascinating, in a perverse way, to see this play out: Many of the scenes kick off with a funny, promising little spark (this movie does feature a talented and interesting cast), and then you watch as that spark sputters and dies, even though the dialogue keeps going, and the camera keeps rolling, and you start pondering what to have for dinner. Full review.

— Moira Macdonald

★ “The Space Between Us” (PG-13): The nonstop absurdities of this movie — about a sweet-natured kid (Asa Butterfield) born on Mars who comes to Earth to find a feisty high-school student (Britt Robertson) with whom he’s been texting across the vastness of space — leaves one choking on stifled laughter. Full review.