Here’s what’s happening on the movie scene in Seattle during the week of Sept. 1.

Six new movies will be showing in the Seattle area this week. Here are snapshots of what our movie reviewers thought of some of them.

★★★ “The Trip to Spain” (not rated; for mature audiences): The uneven but enjoyable “Trip” movies are based on a BBC series in which British actors Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan — playing characters who happen to be British actors named Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan — travel through England (“The Trip,” 2010), Italy (“The Trip to Italy,” 2014) and now Spain; they dine in lovely restaurants, stay in beautiful hotels and, mostly, sit around doing impressions between bites. It’s not to everyone’s taste. But oh, those impressions. Full review.

— Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★½ “I Do … Until I Don’t” (R): Actress-writer-director Lake Bell’s second feature behind the camera is more sketch-driven comedy than resonant study of failing marriages, but by the third act a more open, warmer voice emerges. Full review.

— Tom Keogh, Special to The Seattle Times

★★ “Unlocked” (R): There’s been a lot of talk about who should be the next James Bond after Daniel Craig puts aside his shaken martini. Orlando Bloom? Idris Elba? Damian Lewis? After watching the formulaic spy thriller “Unlocked,” might we suggest Noomi Rapace? Full review.

— Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

“Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World” (not rated; for mature audiences): If you couldn’t name two Native American musicians at the beginning of this documentary, which examines the influence of Indians on popular music, you’ll remember at least a half-dozen after the end. And it’s a good bet you’ll be searching for their albums, too. Full review. The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.

—

Also opening

“Tulip Fever” (rated R): Set against the backdrop of the 17th-century Tulip Wars, this romantic drama follows an unhappily married noblewoman (Alicia Vikander) who has an affair with an artist (Dane DeHaan). Judi Dench and Christoph Waltz co-star.

Coming Sept. 5

“The Search for Life in Space” (not rated): This IMAX film embarks on a journey to find out if we’re alone in the universe. It will be showing at the Pacific Science Center.