“Dunkirk,” “Girls Trip” “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” are being released at Seattle-area theaters starting Friday, July 21. Here are bite-size reviews.

Several new movies open at Seattle-area theaters this week. Here are snapshots of what our movie reviewers thought of them. (Click on the titles for full reviews.)

★★★★ “Dunkirk” (PG-13) Based on a remarkable true story, “Dunkirk” tells of an unprecedented civilian rescue of British soldiers trapped on a French beach. It’s full of spectacular action sequences and quiet, haunting moments.

— Moira Macdonald

★★★ “Girls Trip” (R) A “Bridesmaids”-meets-“The Hangover” comedy, “Girls Trip” is a raunchy, good-hearted celebration of friendship.

— Moira Macdonald

★ “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” (PG-13) Luc Besson’s overstuffed CGI sci-fi extravaganza borrows wildly from, it seems, every other space opera ever made.

— Soren Andersen

“A Ghost Story,” (R) It’s a ghost story that’s not necessarily scary and just when you think you’ve cracked the film’s circumscribed logic, it opens up and goes wild in ways at once too wondrous and too preposterous to spoil. (The New York Times does not give star ratings to its reviews.)

— A.O. Scott

★★★★ “City of Ghosts,” (R) Oscar-nominated director Matthew Heineman (“Cartel Land”) tells the story of Syrian citizen journalists taking on ISIS in their hometown. Exiled, in hiding, depending on brave undercover assets, their task becomes increasingly harrowing as friends and family die and lives hang in the balance. Chilling moments suck the air out of the room. We see the heavy toll, but fleeting glimpses of normalcy and joy illuminate why they persist.

— Brent McKnight