“The Red Turtle,” “A Cure for Wellness,” “Fist Fight,” “The Great Wall” and “Dream Big: Engineering in Our World” are being released in the Seattle area the week of Feb. 17.

★★★½ “The Red Turtle” (PG): Not a single intelligible word is spoken in Michael Dudok de Wit’s poignant animated drama, and after a while that silence becomes companionable; you find, in this film, a restful space. In its artfully drawn frames, a simple and universal story unfolds. A man, shipwrecked, emerges from a stormy sea onto the beach of a remote, deserted island. Unable to escape, he lives out his life there, in the company of a magical woman who first appears in the form of a giant, adobe-red turtle. It’s a fairy tale, to be sure, and not necessarily aimed at children, though kids with the patience for this film’s gentle pace might be fascinated by it. Full review.

— Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★½ “Dream Big: Engineering in Our World” (not rated; suitable for general audiences): Entertaining but almost too ambitious for its own sake, the latest 3D IMAX documentary from Greg MacGillivray (“National Parks Adventure,” “The Living Sea”) takes on the impact of engineering over the centuries — from the Great Wall of China to more modest modern projects. Full review.

— John Hartl, Special to The Seattle Times

★★½ “The Great Wall” (PG-13): Matt Damon plays a Western mercenary who, in searching for “black powder,” is taken prisoner by an impressively costumed Chinese army at the wall — and ends up joining them to fight space monsters. There’s a lot of fun to be found here, including slobbering reptilian hyenas with T-Rex heads, dizzying camera work and silly schemes involving magnets and hot-air balloons. Full review.

— Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

★★ “A Cure for Wellness” (R): How you react to Gore Verbinski’s strange, stately horror movie may have a lot to do with how you feel about leeches. Or maybe they’re eels, or some sort of nasty watery snake; in any case, they keep popping up in the film, sort of like the ax in a serial-killer movie. If this sounds off-putting, off you go. But there is an interesting movie somewhere inside “A Cure For Wellness,” screaming to get out. Full review.

— Moira Macdonald

★ “Fist Fight” (R): Charlie Day (in squeaking weakling mode) and Ice Cube (glaring and swearing) star as battling high-school teachers in this comedy that traffics in crude stereotypes, cheap laughs and boundless cynicism. Full review.