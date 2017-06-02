Here’s what’s happening on the movie scene this week in Seattle. “Wonder Woman” gets high marks.

Three movies, including a super “Wonder Woman,” land in Seattle-area theaters during the week of June 2. Here’s what our reviewers thought of them.

★★★½ “Wonder Woman” (PG-13): Suffering Sappho! Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman,” starring Gal Gadot, is that rarity: a superhero movie with a heart. It’s everything fans and moviegoers would want it to be: smart, swift, sometimes funny, occasionally dazzling and surprisingly soulful. Full review.

— Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

Mercer Island braces for new I-90 bottlenecks as light-rail work begins Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

★★★½ “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” (PG): Arising from the pages of Dav Pilkey’s incredibly popular series of children’s books, this animated movie — featuring the voices of Kevin Hart, Thomas Middleditch and Ed Helms — captures the spirit and the unsophisticated visual style of the books with remarkable fidelity. Fact is, it’s not only faithful to but funnier than what Pilkey committed to the printed page. Full review.

— Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★★½ “Paris Can Wait” (PG): Eleanor Coppola’s sunny travelogue/fantasy set in the always-ready-for-its-closeup French countryside is slight but charming. Diane Lane plays a woman who accepts a ride with her husband’s French colleague (Arnaud Viard) and embarks on a trip filled with lovingly photographed meals (impeccably lit cheese is practically a supporting character here) and mild flirtation. Full review.