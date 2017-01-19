Here are some art-house offerings during the week of Jan. 20.

“Throne of Blood,” Akira Kurosawa’s 1957 samurai version of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” and “The Bad Sleep Well,” his 1960 crime drama, play this week at the Grand Illusion. Showtimes vary. Tickets are $5 for members, $6-$9 general admission. 1403 N.E. 50th St., Seattle (206-523-3935 or grandillusioncinema.org).

SIFF Cinema Uptown shows a restored version of “Tampopo,” Juzo Itami’s comedic 1986 “ramen Western,” about a woman who wants to become the best noodle chef. Showtimes vary, Friday-Sunday, Jan. 20-22. Tickets are $9 for SIFF members, $13-$14 general. 511 Queen Anne Ave. N., Seattle (206-324-9996 or siff.net).

The Northwest Film Forum will show “Deluge,” a 1933 disaster film, and “The Ardennes,” a Belgian film about a “crime-fueled trip through the Belgian countryside.” Showtimes vary; Friday-Sunday, Jan. 20-22. Tickets are $6 for NWFF members, $8 and $11 general. 1515 12th Ave., Seattle (206-829-7863 or nwfilmforum.org).

The Seattle Public Library’s Central Library downtown shows “A Gift,” a Thai film about three different love stories, at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 1000 Fourth Ave., Seattle (206-386-4636 or spl.org).

Fathom Events presents a filmed version of Gounod’s opera “Romeo et Juliette,” starring Vittorio Grigolo and Diana Damrau, at several theaters at 9:55 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. A filmed version of the Bolshoi Ballet’s staging of “The Sleeping Beauty” shows at several theaters at 12:55 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. For locations and more information, go to fathomevents.com.

The “Meaningful Movies” series presents “Before the Flood,” Fisher Stevens’ 2016 environmental documentary featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Northlake Unitarian Universalist Church, 308 Fourth Ave. S., Kirkland. “Dream On,” a 2015 documentary in which political comedian John Fugelsang retraces the cross-country journey of Alexis de Tocqueville, plays at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Blakely Hall, 2550 N.E. Park Drive, Issaquah. “Fierce Green Fire,” a 2012 documentary that explores the environmental movement, shows at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Mount Baker Community Club, 2811 Mount Rainier Drive S., Seattle (meaningfulmovies.org).

At the Central Cinema this week, there’s “Howl’s Moving Castle,” Hayao Miyazaki’s 2004 anime spectacle, adapted from the young-adult fantasy novel, and “Death Becomes Her,” Robert Zemeckis’ 1992 black comedy starring Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn as aging rivals. Tickets are $8-$10, 1411 21st Ave., Seattle (central-cinema.com).