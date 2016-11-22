Share story

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Yasiin Bey — formerly known as Mos Def — will say goodbye to fans in a series of concerts in December in New York and Washington, D.C.

The hip-hop star has announced he is retiring from the music business after getting into a legal fight in South Africa. He will take the stage at the Apollo Theater on Dec. 21 and then play the Kennedy Center from Dec. 31-Jan. 2.

The 42-year-old rapper and actor was charged with trying to leave South Africa while using a passport not recognized by that country. He has been allowed to leave but will be denied re-entry.

Bey’s farewell concerts will include songs from his albums “The New Danger,” ”True Magic,” ”The Ecstatic” and “Black on Both Sides,” as well as new material.

