NEW YORK (AP) — Yasiin Bey — formerly known as Mos Def — will say goodbye to fans in a series of concerts in December in New York and Washington, D.C.
The hip-hop star has announced he is retiring from the music business after getting into a legal fight in South Africa. He will take the stage at the Apollo Theater on Dec. 21 and then play the Kennedy Center from Dec. 31-Jan. 2.
The 42-year-old rapper and actor was charged with trying to leave South Africa while using a passport not recognized by that country. He has been allowed to leave but will be denied re-entry.
Bey’s farewell concerts will include songs from his albums “The New Danger,” ”True Magic,” ”The Ecstatic” and “Black on Both Sides,” as well as new material.
Most Read Stories
- UW cornerback Darren Gardenhire announces he's leaving team
- What national media are saying about the 'almost unstoppable' Seahawks' win over Eagles
- Boeing goes outside for new Commercial Airplanes CEO
- Seahawks' C.J. Prosise will be sidelined 'a while'; Earl Thomas, DeShawn Shead also injured vs. Eagles WATCH
- Quarter-mile walk from light rail to Sea-Tac could get a little cozier
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.