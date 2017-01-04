NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar favorites “Moonlight,” ”La La Land” and “Manchester by the Sea” have landed Writers Guild Award nominations, but so did the R-rated “X-Men” spinoff “Deadpool.”
The Writers Guild of America announced its nominees for the best screenplays of the year on Wednesday. Joining “Manchester,” ”Moonlight” and “La La Land” for best original screenplay were “Hell or High Water” and “Loving.”
The nominees for best adapted screenplay are for the scripts to “Arrival,” ”Fences,” ”Hidden Figures,” ”Nocturnal Animals” and “Deadpool.” The snarky superhero film earlier scored two nods for this Sunday’s Golden Globes.
The WGA will hand out its awards Feb. 19 in simultaneous ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles. Nominees for best documentary screenplay went to “Author: The JT LeRoy Story,” ”Command and Control” and “Zero Days.”
