The 141st edition of the popular canine competition will include agility and obedience events, traditional breed judging and, if dogs aren’t enough, a look at pedigree cats.

141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

More than 2,800 dogs compete, with agility and obedience events and the traditional breed judging. Three newly recognized breeds, the pumi, the sloughi and the American hairless terrier, are among the 200 breeds and varieties vying for best in show. This year’s “meet the breeds” events include pedigreed cats. 5-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday on Fox Sports 1.

Also on Monday

“The Young Pope,” 6 and 9 p.m. (HBO): Season finale of the series about a fictional American pope, with Jude Law in the title role and Diane Keaton as Sister Mary.

“Jeopardy College Championship, Week One,” 7:30 p.m. (KOMO): First episode of college students competing for a $100,000 grand prize and a spot in the next Tournament of Champions.

“Jane the Virgin,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Jane learns about a showcase for upcoming writers; Jane and Rafael try to come up with a solution for Mateo’s behavioral issues.

“The Bachelor,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): The six remaining women are left dumbfounded when Nick walks out, abandoning his chance to find his soul mate.

“The New Celebrity Apprentice,” 9 p.m. (KING): Season finale; finalists see who can raise the most money for their charities, with a $250,000 check going to the winner; guests include Caitlyn Jenner.

“Timeless,” 10 p.m. (KING): Scientist, soldier and history-professor team travels through time, encountering Elliott Ness and Al Capone in 1931 Chicago.

“Humans,” 10 p.m. (AMC): Season premiere of sci-fi drama in a parallel universe where lifelike humanoids called synths are must-have machines.

“Quantico,” 10:01 p.m. (KOMO): The recruits break into the NSA on a mission; the hostages plan an escape to get the terrorists to reveal themselves.