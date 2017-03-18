A 24th season of competition brings together a fresh slate of celebrities and their professional dance partners.

“Dancing With the Stars”

Time to head back to the ballroom for the 24th season of DWTS. Celebrities Bonner Bolton, Charo, Chris Kattan, David Ross, Erika Jayne, Heather Morris, Mr. T, Nancy Kerrigan, Nick Viall, Normani Kordei, Rashad Jennings and Simone Biles and their professional dance partners perform tango, cha-cha, salsa, Viennese waltz and quickstep, critiqued by judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Julianne Hough, on the first night of the quest for the mirrorball trophy. 8 p.m. Monday on KOMO.

Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com

Also on Monday

“Titanic,” 5:30 p.m. (AMC): The 1997 epic, Oscar-winning, fictionalized account of the 1912 sinking of the RMS Titanic is one of the highest-grossing films in history.

“The Voice,” 8 p.m. (KING): Guest mentors Luke Bryan, Celine Dion, John Legend and DJ Khaled prepare the vocalists as battle rounds begin and coaches have chances to steal artists from opposing teams.

“Supergirl,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): A new villain in National City puts Supergirl on high alert; she is attacked by the Music Meister (guest star Darren Criss), leading up to a crossover episode on “The Flash” Tuesday night (March 21).

“Jane the Virgin,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Jane runs against Petra for Room Mom; Alba’s attempt to impress her crush doesn’t go as planned.

“Vanderpump Rules,” 9 p.m. (Bravo): The group comes together to support Katie and Tom’s wedding; Jax and Tom surprise Schwartz by flying in his triplet brothers; Stassi and Lisa bury the hatchet.

“2 Broke Girls,” 9:30 p.m. (KIRO): Caroline makes an effort to support Bobby’s bowling but fears she’s his bad-luck charm; Sophie worries baby Barbara isn’t smart enough.

“Humans,” 10 p.m. (AMC): Season finale; Mattie reveals the synths’ agenda; Karen makes a life-altering decision; Mia and Hester break into the Silo; Niska and Astrid prepare to return to Berlin; Joe leaves Laura.

“Bates Motel,” 10 p.m. (A&E): Norman tries to piece together Mother’s movements; in Seattle, Dylan and Emma confront an ugly truth; Sam’s girlfriend, Marion, makes an impulsive decision with far-reaching consequences.