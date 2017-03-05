Nick struggles to make a decision and 19 women return to confront him in back-to-back episodes that set the stage for next week’s series finale.
“The Bachelor”
Two back-to-back episodes of the popular reality show lead up to the series finale next week. First, Vanessa and Nick talk through the hurdles they’re facing, and Nick struggles to make a decision, at 8 p.m.; then, 19 of this season’s memorable women return to confront Nick and tell their side of the story, a season-finale sneak peek, and an introduction to Rachel, talking about how she’s dealing with being named the new Bachelorette and what type of man she is looking for, at 9:01 p.m. Monday on KOMO.
Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Also on Monday
“The Voice,” 8 p.m. (KING): Blind auditions continue as the coaches vie to discover and coach great vocalists.
“Supergirl,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Kara investigates a series of alien abductions and agrees to set up an interview between Snapper and Supergirl.
“24: Legacy,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Sgt. Eric Carter and agent Rebecca Ingram race to prevent a major terrorist attack on U.S. soil; Carter and CTU use a lead to locate an enemy’s location.
“Kids Baking Championship,” 8 p.m. (FOOD): Finale; the last three kid bakers have five hours to create an original superhero cake and describe their superhero’s powers.
“Origins: The Journey of Humankind,” 9 p.m. (NATGEO): Premiere of new series; harnessing fire gives humans new power along with hard lessons about what they can and can’t control.
“APB,” 9:01 p.m. (KCPQ): Billionaire Gideon Reeves uses his fortune to take over a Chicago police district and make it a private police force with the most advanced crime-fighting technology available.
“Roy Orbison: Black and White Night 30,” 9:30 p.m. (KCTS): Roy Orbison joined by special guests for a 1987 concert at the Coconut Grove in Los Angeles; songs include “Only the Lonely,” “Blue Bayou,” “Crying” and “Oh, Pretty Woman.”
“Taken,” 10:01 p.m. (KING): Bryan’s first field mission ends in tragedy; the team uncovers a group of government officials skimming off refugee funds.
