LOS ANGELES (AP) — Miley Cyrus is taking issue with the CW series, “Supergirl,” because she says having a show with a gender attached to it is “weird.”

The pop singer tells Variety the actress who plays the title character, Melissa Benoist, is a woman, “not a little girl.” She also questions “what if you’re a little boy who wants to be a girl so bad that this makes you feel bad”

Entertainment Weekly reports “Supergirl” executive producer Andrew Kreisberg responded Tuesday that he stands by the show. He says since it was based on a pre-existing property called “Supergirl,” there was never any intention of calling it anything but that.

Kreisberg says they worked hard during the show’s first season to address the discrepancy between the title and the character’s age.

Cyrus also revealed to Variety that she identifies as pansexual, open to all sexual orientations or gender identities.