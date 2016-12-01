LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are parents for the second time.

A publicist for the actress said in an email Thursday that Kunis had given birth. The publicist, Melissa Raubvogel, did not provide further details on the baby, including whether it’s a boy or girl.

But dad Kutcher may have spilled the gender beans. In an October appearance on NBC’s “Today,” Kutcher said the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Wyatt, was pointing to her mother’s belly and saying, “baby brother.”

Kunis and Kutcher, who were cast mates in the sitcom “That ’70s Show,” married in July 2015.