LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mickey Mouse is hanging with a fast crowd in a new Disney TV series.
Disney said Thursday its animated “Mickey and the Roadster Racers” will pair the famous mouse with recurring guests Jimmie Johnson, Danica Patrick and Jeff Gordon.
The NASCAR stars will voice animated characters based on them. Johnson plays Jiminy Johnson; Patrick is Danni Sue, and Gordon is Gordon Gear.
Mickey’s pals Minnie, Pluto, Goofy, Daisy and Donald will be along for the ride as well when the series debuts in January on the Disney Channel and Disney Junior.
Most Read Stories
- Why longtime Washingtonians are leaving the Seattle area
- Washington state electors join movement seeking to deny Trump the presidency
- Suspect in Tacoma police shooting killed after standoff, 2 children rescued from home
- Police: Thief stole 86 lb. bucket of gold flakes worth $1.6M
- Counties in Washington that rely most on Obamacare voted for Trump | Danny Westneat
“Mickey and the Roadster Racers” is described as a “madcap” adventure series for children 2 through 7, with lessons on topics including friendship and teamwork.
Other celebrity guests will include Jay Leno, Tim Gunn, Tony Shalhoub, Jane Leeves and Patton Oswalt.
“Mickey and the Roadster Racers” will debut 9 a.m. EDT Sunday, Jan. 15, on the Disney channels.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.