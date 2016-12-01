LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mickey Mouse is hanging with a fast crowd in a new Disney TV series.

Disney said Thursday its animated “Mickey and the Roadster Racers” will pair the famous mouse with recurring guests Jimmie Johnson, Danica Patrick and Jeff Gordon.

The NASCAR stars will voice animated characters based on them. Johnson plays Jiminy Johnson; Patrick is Danni Sue, and Gordon is Gordon Gear.

Mickey’s pals Minnie, Pluto, Goofy, Daisy and Donald will be along for the ride as well when the series debuts in January on the Disney Channel and Disney Junior.

“Mickey and the Roadster Racers” is described as a “madcap” adventure series for children 2 through 7, with lessons on topics including friendship and teamwork.

Other celebrity guests will include Jay Leno, Tim Gunn, Tony Shalhoub, Jane Leeves and Patton Oswalt.

“Mickey and the Roadster Racers” will debut 9 a.m. EDT Sunday, Jan. 15, on the Disney channels.