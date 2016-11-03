Share story

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Eight-time Golden Globe winner Meryl Streep will add one more award at this year’s Globes: the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday that Streep will receive its prestigious honor for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.” The 67-year-old actress has long been a mainstay at the ceremony. She’s been nominated 29 times.

Streep is also in the running this year. Her performance in Stephen Frears’ “Florence Foster Jenkins” is a good bet to land a nomination for best actress in a comedy or musical.

The 64-year-old tribute was given last year to Denzel Washington. Other recent honorees include Martin Scorsese, George Clooney, Jodie Foster and Morgan Freeman.

The 74th annual Golden Globes will air live on NBC on Jan. 8, with Jimmy Fallon hosting. Nominations will be announced Dec. 12.

