A one-off election edition episode of “Will & Grace” may have sparked interest in a revival of the NBC series.
The original cast reunited for a 10-minute episode released online in September that urged voters to back Hillary Clinton in the presidential election. The episode has been viewed more than 6.5 million times since.
Megan Mullally, who starred as Karen in the series, tells PrideSource that “there is a very good chance” that new episodes of the series “might happen.” She says Donald Trump’s in the presidential election means that “it couldn’t be a better time” for the return of a series that included two openly gay principal characters.
“Will & Grace” originally ran on NBC from 1998 to 2006.
