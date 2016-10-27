The day after Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman conducted a news conference dresssed as the world’s most famous wizard, author (and Harry Potter creator) J.K. Rowling responded on Twitter. Will we see her on the sidelines at a game sometime?

When asked about his costume, Sherman said, “When you’re a wizard, like we are out here, sometimes you have to show it to the muggles in the world. We’ve got a lot of wizards. My son’s a wizard. Earl Thomas does some magical things. Michael Bennett is Black Santa, but he’s also a wizard. You just have a good time. I just went to Harry Potter Land. That felt like home.”