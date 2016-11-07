We learned a few things from watching the new VH1 show that features the famed domestic artist and rapper throwing a dinner party for their famous friends, which this week included Ice Cube and Seth Rogen.

This isn’t a remake of “The Odd Couple,” but if CBS were looking to recast its series, we’d certainly nominate Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart. Their new series, “Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party,” premiered Monday night on VH1. The show features the famed domestic artist and rapper (and self-avowed weed aficionado) throwing a dinner party (complete with recipe secrets) for their famous friends, which this week included Ice Cube and Seth Rogen. Here’s what we learned:

1. Snoop coats his chicken with crushed barbecue potato chips before frying and “reads the oil” to see when it’s done. Martha, meantime, soaks her chicken in brine for two days, dips it in seasoned buttermilk and then seasoned flour before frying. She uses a meat thermometer to determine cooking time.

2. Snoop likes to dance and does so as soon as Anderson Paak performs. It’s strangely relaxing to watch him.

3. Snoop is friends with Ice Cube, Seth Rogen and Wiz Khalifa, and they are all pretty funny together.

4. Martha bought her chicken from a local farm and once fed a chicken vodka and then cut off its head.

5. Martha was stuck by lightning three times and says what people say about tough things making you stronger isn’t true. “Jail doesn’t make you stronger. Only lightning does.”

Weird. But cool!