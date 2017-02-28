“Feud: Bette and Joan”

Docudrama series premiere: In the story of one of Hollywood’s most famous feuds, screen legends Joan Crawford and Bette Davis battle ageism, sexism and each other while filming the 1962 horror movie “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?’’ Starring Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon as Crawford and Davis, with Catherine Zeta-Jones as Olivia de Havilland, Alfred Molina as director Robert Aldrich, Judy Davis as Hedda Hopper and Kathy Bates as Joan Blondell. 10 p.m. Sunday on FX.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com

Also on Sunday

“2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards,” 5 p.m. (TNT and TBS): Awards honoring the year’s most popular music artists and their fans; from Los Angeles.

“Little Big Shots,” 8 p.m. (KING): Season two premiere; Steve Harvey hosts the world’s most incredible kids, including a 5-year-old Abraham Lincoln fan reciting the Gettysburg Address, a 12-year-old singing sensation from the Philippines and a 6-year-old basketball phenomenon.

“NCIS: Los Angeles,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): The NCIS team discovers a pair of con artists scamming the elderly out of their money; Callen confronts his father on his illegal activity.

“Mercy Street,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Season finale of historical drama set in Alexandria, Virginia, during the Civil War; Foster and Samuel visit Foster’s family plantation; hospital staff unites to oust their chief; Mary’s condition gets worse.

“Making History,” 8:30 p.m. (KCPQ): Series premiere of offbeat look at the past; awkward guy discovers a way to travel through time and transports himself into the 1700s, where he falls in love; meddling in the past wreaks havoc in the present.

“Victoria on Masterpiece,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Season finale; pregnant Victoria attempts to preserve her independence until a threat to her life leaves her in fear.

“Time After Time,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Premiere; Dr. Stevenson escapes authorities via H.G. Wells’ time machine and heads to modern-day New York City; Wells pursues Stevenson to the future.

“Shades of Blue,” 10 p.m. (KING): Season-two premiere of police drama starring Jennifer Lopez; Harlee goes to extreme measures to cover up the murder of her abusive ex; Lt. Wozniak makes a deal with an FBI agent to keep his crew out of jail.