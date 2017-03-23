Coaches help contestants prepare for the Knockouts rounds.

“The Voice”

Coaching quartet Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys and Blake Shelton enlist music-industry heavyweights Luke Bryan, Celine Dion, DJ Khaled and John Legend to prepare the artists to move forward to the Knockouts rounds. 8 p.m. Monday on KING.

Also on Monday

“Pocahontas: Behind the Myth,” 5 p.m. (SMITH): Revisiting the life of a legendary Native American woman associated with the colonial settlement at Jamestown, Virginia, on the 400-year anniversary of her death in March 1617; repeats at 8 p.m.

“24: Legacy,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): A threat puts CTU on lockdown; Donovan reaches out to Rebecca when he faces a big decision in his campaign.

“Antiques Roadshow,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): In Palm Springs, a 1900 Charles Schreyvogel painting; Disneyland hand-colored architectural drawings, circa 1954; a 1982 Bob Mackie gown.

“Breaking Bad,” 8:15 p.m. (AMC): The first episode of season five, part of a marathon of the 2008-2013 hit crime drama series starring Bryan Cranston, from 9 a.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday on AMC.

“Origins: The Journey of Humankind,” 9 p.m. (NATGEO): Communication and how it powers modern times, with people able to make their ideas heard around the world.

“The Great Indoors,” 9:30 p.m. (KIRO): The millennials’ journalistic integrity slips when a former magazine staffer turned famous outdoor reality-TV host returns to guest edit the magazine.

“Quantico,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): While their new leader gets acquainted with the team, Owen leads an investigation into a false news story.