Also: A closer look at the 2016 presidential campaign and speculation about how the world will end.

‘INTO THE BADLANDS’

Second-season premiere of martial-arts drama starring Daniel Wu as ruthless, highly skilled warrior Sunny, who mentors teenage boy M.K. during a spiritual journey across a feudal civilization known as the Badlands; Sunny finds a new foe and an unexpected ally; MK learns more about his gift in a mysterious place. 10:05 p.m. Sunday on AMC.

Also on Sunday

“The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth,” 5 p.m. (SHOWTIME): Docuseries’ second-season premiere covers the presidential campaign of 2016, following key characters and stories from the campaigns with behind-the-scenes access. Repeats at 8 and 9 p.m. Sunday.

“How the World Ends,” 7 p.m. (American Heroes Channel): Series explores predictions and beliefs about how the world will end; episode looks at the sci-fi staple, alien invasion!

“Once Upon a Time,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Gideon resumes his mission to kill Emma; Hook learns Emma has a secret; Beowulf targets Rumpelstiltskin.

“NCIS: Los Angeles,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Nell and Eric go undercover to track hackers attacking the U.S. Treasury Department; digital forensics specialist arrives to run operations in Eric and Nell’s absence.

“Wuthering Heights,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Two new episodes of an adaptation of Emily Bronte’s classic novel; Catherine must choose between passionate but tormented Heathcliff and Edgar Linton, who offers comfort and wealth.

“The Last Man on Earth,” 9:30 p.m. (KCPQ): Comedy starring Will Forte as a survivor of a near-future apocalypse; Todd and Tandy dig into Melissa’s pre-virus past to search for clues to her illness; Carol adopts a new outlook on life.

“Elementary,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Sherlock Holmes incarnation in present-day Manhattan; Holmes and Watson consult on a homicide discovered by gunshot-detection system; a drive-by shooting reveals connection between Shinwell and an unsolved murder.

“Feud: Bette and Joan,” 10 p.m. (FX): As their film production reaches its climax, the feud becomes physical; Bette’s relationship with her daughter becomes strained; Joan reveals an intimate detail about her past.