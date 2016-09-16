NEW YORK (AP) — “Manzo’d with Children” star Lauren Manzo Scalia is expecting a baby.
Bravo TV says the first child for Manzo Scalia and her husband Vito Scalia is due early next year. The couple got married in July of 2015.
Manzo Scalia says they found out she was pregnant on the same day they put an offer on a house. She tells Bravo she’ll leave picking a color for the nursery to her mother, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Caroline Manzo.
Caroline Manzo writes on Instagram she’s “over the moon with happiness” for the couple.
