“Queen of the South”

Season two premiere of drama-thriller series adaptation of the Telemundo telenovela series and the book of the same name by Spanish author Arturo Pérez-Reverte follows Teresa Mendoza after she falls in love with a member of a drug cartel who’s later murdered, then starts her own drug empire; 10 p.m. Thursday on USA.

Also on Thursday

“Celebrity Family Feud,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): It’s summer repeat time; two 2016 one-hour episodes with guests including Kellie Pickler, Lance Bass, Ernie Hudson, NeNe Leakes, Snoop Dogg, Sugar Ray Leonard, Laila Ali, Alana Stewart and George Hamilton, with host Steve Harvey; new season shows start Sunday.

“Love Connection,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Andy Cohen interviews single men and women from all walks of life searching for romance about the results of their blind dates.

“Mysteries at the Museum,” 9 p.m. (TRAVEL): A life jacket worn by a tennis star who survived the Titanic; a pamphlet that details the murder of a real estate developer with a complicated love life; a giant missile that was nearly used to bomb the moon.

“Alaska: The Last Frontier: The Frozen Edge,” 9 p.m. (Animal Planet): Season four premiere; weather brings new challenges on the Alaskan frontier; the Kilchers deal with the aftermath of an unusually warm winter.

“Nashville,” 9 p.m. (CMT): Juliette suffers a bout of anxiety about her upcoming first major performance after the plane crash; Bucky and Zach at odds.

“American Boyband,” 10 p.m. (VICE): Series premiere; Kevin Abstract prepares to embark on his first headlining tour across the U.S. and Canada alongside members of his music collective, Brockhampton.

“If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast,” 10:05 p.m. (HBO): Writer/comic Carl Reiner talks to Kirk Douglas, 100; Betty White, 95; Norman Lear, 94; Dick Van Dyke, 91; and Mel Brooks, 90, about life and aging; first aired June 5.