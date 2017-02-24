If you're a die-hard Emerald City Comicon attendee, we want to hear from you.

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

The 15th annual Emerald City Comicon is almost here. Have you attended all 14 years and are planning to go this year? Or is going to the convention a family affair, with three generations in tow? If so, please contact Christine Clarridge at 206-464-8983 or send email to cclarridge@seattletimes.com.

Christine Clarridge: 206-464-8983 or cclarridge@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @seaclarridge.