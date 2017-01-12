NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman has adopted a baby girl named Dolly.
The 47-year-old country singer posted a picture Thursday on Instagram of Dolly Grace, who joined the family after a successful domestic adoption, according to the group’s publicist. Schlapman and her husband Stephen have another daughter, Daisy.
The Georgia-born Schlapman is one-fourth of the Grammy-winning vocal group, which also includes Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook. Little Big Town’s hits include “Girl Crush” and “Pontoon.”
Schlapman also hosts a cooking show on Great American Country network called “Simply Southern” and she recently released a cookbook.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing plans buyouts, layoffs for engineers in first of three cuts for 2017
- Retired Gen. James Mattis cancels appearance before House Armed Services Committee
- Facebook Live video spurs hate-crime charges against woman after 'Spanish privilege' rant WATCH
- Woman killed in wrong-way collision with ambulance on I-5
- Watch: Drone crashes into Space Needle during New Year’s Eve fireworks setup WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.