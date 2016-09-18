Emmys 2016: Complete list of winners

List of winners at the annual Primetime Emmy Awards, announced Sunday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Drama Series: “Game of Thrones.”

Directing, Drama Series: Miguel Sapochnik, “Game of Thrones.”

Actor, Drama Series: Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot.”

Actress, Drama Series: Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black.”

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Ben Mendelsohn, “Bloodline.”

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey.”

Writing for a Drama Series: David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “Game of Thrones.”

Comedy Series: “Veep.”

Directing, Comedy Series: Jill Soloway, “Transparent.”

Actor, Comedy Series: Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent.”

Actress, Comedy Series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep.”

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Louie Anderson, “Baskets.”

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live.”

Writing for a Comedy Series: Alan Yang and Aziz Ansari, “Master of None.”

Limited Series: “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama: Susanne Bier, “The Night Manager.”

Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Courtney B. Vance, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Sterling K. Brown, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Regina King, “American Crime.”

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: D.V. BeVincentis, “The People v. O.J. Simpson” American Crime Story.”

Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”

Variety Sketch Series: “Key & Peele.”

Directing for a Variety Special: Thomas Kail and Alex Rudzinskifor “Grease Live.”

Writing for a Variety Special: Patton Oswalt, “Talking for Clapping.”

Television Movie: “Sherlock: The Abominable Bride.”

Reality-Competition Program: “The Voice.”