The pop diva is heading to KeyArena, and tickets go on sale soon.

1980s superstar Lionel Richie is joining forces with 1990s pop diva Mariah Carey for his “All the Hits Tour,” coming to KeyArena on Friday, April 28.

Richie has had five No. 1 singles, including “Endless Love,” his 1981 duet with Diana Ross, as well as “All Night Long (All Night)” and “Hello.” Along with his No. 1 singles, he’s won a Grammy, an Oscar and a Golden Globe.

Carey’s 18 No. 1 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart trails only the Beatles who have 20. Her biggest hits include “Hero,” “Fantasy” and “Vision of Love.”

Tickets, which cost $35.95-$495, go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, via Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.