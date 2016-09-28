LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alexander Hamilton is coming to “Saturday Night Live.”
NBC said Wednesday that Lin-Manuel Miranda will host “SNL” on Oct. 8. Miranda created and starred in the Broadway sensation about the first U.S. treasury secretary.
Twenty One Pilots duo Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun will be the show’s musical guests.
“SNL” opens its 42nd season this weekend with host Margot Robbie and music from The Weeknd.
Miranda has a bit more time on his hands: He wrapped his run in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “Hamilton” in July. He will star opposite Emily Blunt in Disney’s sequel to “Mary Poppins” and he wrote music for the upcoming “Moana,” an animated film with a Polynesian princess at its heart.
