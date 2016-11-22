NEW YORK (AP) — Late-night host and “Carpool Karaoke” commuter James Corden will be behind the wheel at the Grammy Awards telecast next February.
It will be the first turn for Corden presiding over the Grammycast, which for the past five years has had LL Cool J as host. It airs live Feb. 12 from Los Angeles on CBS, the network and The Recording Academy announced Tuesday.
For two years Corden has hosted CBS’ “The Late Late Show,” where his popular “Carpool Karaoke” feature finds him on the road with popular entertainers in the passenger seat as they sing hit songs.
Corden hosted the Tony Awards last June, which brought him back to Broadway, where in 2012 he won a Tony of his own for his performance in the play “One Man, Two Guvnors.”
