It’s the sixth-season finale.
“Last Man Standing”
Season-six finale of the sitcom starring Tim Allen as an old-fashioned “man’s man” with a wife and three daughters who works at The Outdoor Man sporting-goods store; Mandy unintentionally causes a dispute between Chuck and Joe; thinking Vanessa needs to blow off some steam, Kristen and Eve invite her to their kickboxing class. 8 p.m. Friday on KOMO.
Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Also on Friday
“Dr. Miami,” 7:05 p.m. (WE TV): Premiere of new reality show; celebrity plastic surgeon attempts to dramatically transform patients.
“Grimm,” 8 p.m. (KING): Season-six finale; facing his greatest foe yet, Nick looks to his ancestors for strength to save the world; Capt. Renard and Adalind try to keep Diana and baby Kelly safe.
“MacGyver,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Mac’s close friend from M.I.T. fakes her own death to prevent someone from killing her to suppress her scientific research.
“Dr. Ken,” 8:30 p.m. (KOMO): Season-two finale; Ken’s lifelong dream comes true when he’s cast in a new comedy series; Pat’s ex-wife visits just as he’s ready to declare his love for Damona.
“Dateline NBC,” 9 p.m. (KING): The investigation into the disappearance of a mother of three in Colorado reveals she was living a double life.
“Reign,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Darnley receives a surprise visitor, endangering his marriage to Mary; Elizabeth learns her efforts to stop Mary failed; Catherine and Narcisse find King Charles.
“Sleepy Hollow,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Season-four finale; Dreyfuss gains enough power to infiltrate the White House, and his group of minions becomes strong enough to take action.
“Blue Bloods,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): An ex-NYPD officer goes missing after she reveals plans to make amends to a woman she and her partner wrongfully convicted; Frank faces a dilemma when one of his peers refuses to retire.
