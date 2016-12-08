NEW YORK (AP) — Madonna says she once made out with Michael Jackson after giving him a glass of chardonnay.

That was among the revelations that came during the pop icon’s appearance on James Corden’s signature “Carpool Karaoke” segment that aired on Wednesday night’s “Late Late Show” on CBS.

Madonna says she made the first move with Jackson because “he’s a little bit shy.” She says she never shared the story publicly “because no one ever asks” her.

Madonna also described herself as “quite square” these days, saying she doesn’t drink, smoke or party. She still dances though. At one point, she turned around in the front seat and twerked for the camera mounted on the dashboard of the SUV.

Madonna and Corden belted out “Vogue,” ”Papa Don’t Preach” and other hits during the segment.