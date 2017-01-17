LOS ANGELES (AP) — Katherine Heigl has given birth to a baby boy.
A representative for the Heigl tells People magazine the actress and husband Josh Kelley welcomed Joshua Bishop Kelley, Jr. on Dec. 20. Joshua is the couple’s first son and Heigl’s first biological child. She has two adopted daughters, 4-year-old Adalaide and 8-year-old Naleigh.
Heigl said she and Kelley were “full of high hopes and bubbling anticipation” when announcing the pregnancy in June.
The 38-year-old Heigl shot to stardom on the ABC hit “Grey’s Anatomy” and in movies like “Knocked Up” and “27 Dresses.”
She’s currently set to play a defense lawyer in the upcoming CBS drama, “Doubt,” which premieres next month.
