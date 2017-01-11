SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A Ferrari custom-built for Justin Bieber is on the auction block.
Barrett-Jackson auctions has listed what it calls a “once-in-a-life opportunity” to purchase Bieber’s 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia F1. The car was modified for Bieber by famed car outfitter West Coast Customs. The listing touts a “factory custom interior created to Justin’s specifications.”
The Ferrari isn’t without its flaws, however. Barrett-Jackson notes that a vehicle damage report shows it was involved in a rear-end collision at one point.
The car is on the block in Scottsdale, Arizona, but potential buyers can submit bids online. The listing showed no bids placed as of early Wednesday morning.
